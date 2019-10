Ticket prices have been confirmed for Cobblers' Emirates FA Cup first round tie at Chippenham Town next month.

The date and time of the game have yet to be announced, but ticket prices will be set at £13 adults, £9 senior citizens and £1 for U18s.

The Cobblers will be travelling to Wiltshire to take on the National League South club across the weekend of November 8-11.

Arrangements for the sale of tickets, as well as confirmation of the date of the game, are expected to be announced shortly.