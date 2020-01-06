Cobblers close in on £250,000 bonus after run to FA Cup fourth round

Not only did the Cobblers book their spot in round four of the FA Cup with Sunday's fine win over Burton Albion, they also closed in on a £250,000 windfall from the EFL.

Town have already bagged over £200,000 in prizemoney from their run to round four of this season's competition and they could more than double that, even if they don't win another game.

Last season, the EFL and The FA announced an agreement whereby a new £250,000 'progress prize' would be made to the EFL club that goes furthest in the FA Cup from each division.

The last team left from the Championship, League One and League Two will all pick up a bonus prize of £250,000.

Cobblers are now just one of two League Two clubs in this year's competition, the other being Carlisle United who drew 2-2 with Championship outfit Cardiff City on Saturday.

Should Carlisle lose the replay next week, Town will be the sole remaining club from England's fourth tier and will therefore be awarded the bonus prize.

The £750,00 total has partly been made available from the proceeds of The FA’s new international broadcasting agreements.

Andy Ambler, The FA’s director of professional game relations, said: “EFL clubs have provided some magnificent moments in the competition and we are delighted to provide five clubs with this financial reward.

“We hope that this divisional progress prize, alongside the other gains the competition has provided them, will be a welcome financial boost for the clubs.”

The progress prize will be shared equally should two or more clubs from the division get knocked out in the same round.