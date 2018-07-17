Cobblers central defender Taylor impressed by ‘great prospect’ Williams

Ash Taylor has labelled Jay Williams is ‘a great prospect’ and that his development can only be helped by him spending this week with the Cobblers first team squad in Spain.

The 17-year-old former Kingsthorpe College student was a surprise selection for Town’’s week-long trip to Alicante, having impressed boss Dean Austin in training and also in the pre-season friendlies with St Albans and Brackley Town.

But it seems the youth teamer has quickly made the transition to being in and around the first team squad, and former Aberdeen man Taylor has certainly been impressed by his fellow central defender.

“Jay is a quiet lad, but he goes about his business the right way,” said the 27-year-old.

“He works hard, he is an aggressive young lad and in training and in games he puts himself about and he is not scared to go into a tackle or anything like that.

“He is a defender and it’s experience for him playing with the older lads, and the experienced lads, and how quick the game is compared to the youth team football he is used to.

“He is going to learn, but it is good for him to be involved with us as he will learn a lot more, and a lot quicker.

“But he is a great prospect for the future and he’s a great lad as well.”

Williams was in the same youth team as Sean Whaler and Morgan Roberts last season, and is likely to feature at some point in Town’s next friendly, which is on Thursday night when they take on Hull City Under-23s at their Real Club de Golf Campoamor base.