Cobblers boss Hasselbaink delighted to land defender Turnbull

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has spoken of his delight at the signing of Coventry City central defender Jordan Turnbull.

The 23-year-old left-sided player has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields, although the transfer is subject to international clearance as Turnbull spent the first half of this season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Partick Thistle.

Despite only being 23, he already has an excellent amount of experience under his belt having played more than 150 senior games, a lot of them at this level Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Jordan Turnbull

Injuries to both Aaron Pierre and Leon Barnett have left the Cobblers very short on options in the central defensive positions, and Hasselbaink stated earlier this week he was looking to strengthen in that area.

Turnbull certainly fits the bill, but the Cobblers boss has made it clear that the signing of the former England Under-20 international, who started his career with Premier League Southampton, is more than a short-term solution, insisting the player is one for the future.

“Jordan is a left footed centre back and he will be a good addition to the squad,” said Hasselbaink.

“Despite only being 23, he already has an excellent amount of experience under his belt having played more than 150 senior games, a lot of them at this level, and there aren’t many players of that age with that level of experience.

“He received an excellent grounding at Southampton, he did really well on loan at Swindon, and he has been in good form for Partick too.

“With Aaron Pierre’s injury, a left footed centre back will help to balance us, and even when Aaron is fit, they will provide excellent competition for each other.

“Jordan can also play left back if required, and that increases our options too.

“We are delighted to welcome Jordan to Sixfields and believe he will prove an excellent addition.”

Turnbull never made a first team appearance for Southampton, but spent two full seasons on loan at Sky Bet League One level with Swindon Town between 2014 and 2016.

He was signed by Coventry in the summer of 2016, and was again was a regular fixture in the Sky Blues team in league one, and also playing in the their EFL Checkatrade Trophy Final win over Oxford United at Wembley.

But it was a poor season in the league for City, who were relegated, and a clause in Turnbull’s contract meant he could leave the club for free if they dropped into league two.

The Trowbridge-born defender ended up going on loan to Partick Thistle, and has started 19 of their 21 Premiership matches this season, playing in the same team as former Cobblers midfielder Abdul Osman, who is captain of the Jags.

Turnbull flew out to Marbella on Monday with the rest of the Thistle squad for the mid-season training camp, but returned on Tuesday when it was clear the Cobblers were keen on his services.