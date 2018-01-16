Cobblers boss Hasselbaink confirms contract extension for defender Buchanan

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has confirmed that defender Dave Buchanan has triggered a clause in his Sixfields contract that sees him tied to the club until the summer of 2019.

Buchanan has been a virtual ever present in the Cobblers team for the first two-and-a-half years at the club, but in recent weeks has found himself sidelined a couple of times.

He was rested for the New Year’s Day clash with Wigan at Sixfields, with George Smith taking his place, and then Buchanan was on the bench at Bradford City on Saturday as new signing Jordan Turnbull played at left-back.

Buchanan’s three-year deal he signed when joining the club in 2015 was due to run out this summer, and with the January transfer window open there has been some online speculation surrounding Buchanan’s future at the club in recent days.

But the player, who has made 137 starts for the Cobblers, tweeted on Monday night: ‘For everyone asking about my situation at the football club, I extended my contract for another season a couple of weeks ago.”

Hasselbaink confirmed that is indeed the case during Tuesday morning’s press conference, and said: “David had a clause in his contract, that triggered automatically.

“We know how many games David has played for the club, and he is one of the members of the squad, so good for him.”

Hasselbaink also revealed the good news that central defender Leon Barnett is fit again and back in full training after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Barnett should be fit and available for selection for Saturday’s crucial Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons at Sixfields, which means the only players now sidelined with injury are Aaron Pierre and Aaron Phillips, who are both out long-term following operations.

On the signings front, Hasselbaink said he is still working had to bring new faces in, and hinted there could be some news as early as today.

“We are working very hard and yes, I do think there are more to come,” said the Town boss. “We are looking, and hopefully today will be a big day.”