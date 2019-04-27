Cobblers boss Curle won't be signing new players without face-to-face meetings

Boss Keith Curle says he will not be signing any players this summer until he has had at least two face-to-face meetings to ensure they have 'the right character' to fit in with the 'culture' he wants to create at the Cobblers.

Curle, his management team and chief scout Simon Tracey have been working hard since the turn of the year, looking at the players they believe can take the club forward next season.

They are believed to be looking at all levels of the sport, from youngsters in Premier League academy set-ups, through to the non-League game, but how good a performer is not going to be the be-all-and-end-all for Curle.

The drive and desire of all potential targets is key, with Curle admitting he is already well down the line when it comes to who he wants to recruit to take the club to the next level.

And he says a crucial part of that process is meeting any potential signings face to face.

Some managers are happy to have a phone conversation with a signing target, others are happy to let their assistant or the club's chief executive do the honours, but Curle wants to get up close and personal.

"The past two months has been about the availablity of players, bringing in the right players, meeting players, organising meetings with players," said the Cobblers boss.

"That is because, ultimately, the players we bring in have got to have the skill-sets on the grass that we can utilise in the systems we want to play.

"We are also creating a culture and they need to have the right character, and that is important.

"That is why I won't sign any players until I have met them a couple of times in person.

"Finances is usually the last conversation we have, because I want to bring players in so that we build and evolve the football club."

The Cobblers boss is due to announce the club's retained list on Monday, May 6, when it will be revealed which members of thw current squad will be leaving, and who will be staying one.

Then it will be a case of unveiling the new signings over the summer months.