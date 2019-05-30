Cobblers boss Curle won’t be held to ransom by any player demands

Keith Curle has made it clear he won’t be held to ransom by any player as he continues his Cobblers squad rebuilding.

The Town boss is delighted with the business he has done so far this summer, but he has revealed he has recently missed out on a couple of targets, with the players in question signing for other clubs.

Curle believes ‘different factors’ come into any player’s head as they weigh up a new move, and the Town boss understands that.

But he has also made it clear he won’t be budging on anything when it comes to what he feels a player is worth financially, or for certain other ‘demands’ that may be made.

Cobblers have made four signings sinc the end of the season, bringing in Matty Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines and Harry Smith, and there will be more to follow - but only on Curle and the Cobblers’ terms.

“We need players in, and ideally we want to bring in our first targets that we have identified,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We have missed out on two, but we wish them well.

“It is different factors that come into these things from different individuals, it could be location, game time, guaranteed game time, and that is something I don’t offer. Some people want it put in their contract they are guaranteed game time, I won’t do that.”

Curle has regularly stated he won’t pay over the odds for any player, and he added: “The first conversation I have with players is never about money, is never about wages, and that can be frustrating for them.

“At the beginning of the summer when the window opens, the pendulum swings in the players’ favour, because all they are doing is going out and getting the best offers on the table.

“Their representatives are getting the best deals on the table for the player to decide.

“They are well within their rights to do that, I expect them to do that, and then they make the decision that suits them.

“Players want to play, and players want the best contracts they can get, which I understand.

“In my mind, I go into a meeting and I know what I think the value of the player is at this level, and with the perception of what I think he can bring to the team.

“Some players, in my opinion, have under-achieved where they are at and I think I can take them to another level.”

Meanwhile, Curle says he is still waiting to hear whether or not Daniel Powell is going to accept the new contract offered to him by the Cobblers at the end of the season.

“Daniel has been given a timeframe to give the club an answer on the contract offer, and he is still within that timeframe.” said Curle.