Cobblers boss Curle won't be getting involved 'in bidding wars' for any players

Keith Curle has a clear set of targets he wants to bring to the the Cobblers this summer. but says he won't be getting 'involved in bidding wars' for any players.

The Town boss is gearing up for a busy close season as he rebuilds the squad at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Saturday sees Town play their final game of the Sky Bet League Two season when they travel to Oldham Athletic, with an underwhelming mid-table finish guaranteed.

Monday sees Curle announce the club's retained list, when the current players will discover whether or not they still have a future at the Cobblers, and the manager has already made it clear there will be a lot of changes.

Curle has managed in the lower leagues for many years, knows the level inside out, feels he knows the true value of the players on the market, and won't be paying over the odds.

The Town boss has also stated any new player's attitude and character is just as important as their ability, and suggested that if their main interest is in how much money they can earn, then they may not be right for the club anyway.

"You usually find after the first two or three weeks in the close season is when the players will wait for the best option, and sometimes the best option in their opinion maybe the team that pays the most money," said Curle.

"So what we do is we do a lot of work early, and we don't get involved in bidding wars.

"I have a value that I put on players, and when we are in the position to make offers to players, I make them the best offer for the value that I feel they can bring the football club.

"If they then choose to go elsewhere, then it means they weren't the right person for myself.

"We will pay money, we will pay good money, but we are trying to get value for money which I think is important.

"It's not about how much money you actually spend, but it is about the availability of the money.

"We have the money that we have available within the budget for this season, and we want to try and get good value."