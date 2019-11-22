Cobblers boss Curle welcomes great expectations

Keith Curle knows that his team's current run of form has raised expectation levels at the PTS Academy Stadium - and that's exactly how he wants it.

The Cobblers moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places for the first time this season when they saw off fellow promotion challengers Crewe Alexandra 4-1 last weekend .

It was the team's fifth win in six games in all competitions, and they go into Saturday's home showdown with managerless Grimsby Town in confident mood.

A win could take the Cobblers into the top three - they currently trail third-placed Bradford City by two points - or even second if other results were to go their way, and that's where Curle wants to be.

"We want to raise expectations at this football club," said the Cobblers boss, who set his stall out for a first promotion as a manager at the start of the season.

"When I first came in, some people were coming on a Saturday afternoon and they were not looking forward to the result or the performance.

"They didn't want to see their team get beaten , or get rolled over.

"Whereas now, there is an excitement, there is an enthusiasm about the supporters coming in, no matter who we are playing against."

There is still almost two-third of the season to be played of course, and Curle knows the hard work is only starting now.

"It is nice to be operating at that end of the table, because the aim and ambition of the football club is to be at the top end," said the Cobblers boss.

"It is all about where we are come the last game of the season, that is the overall big picture, and we are aiming to be progressive.

"We want to improve on last season's return of points, and within that we will set aspirations.

"But ultimately, it is about creating the environment, and creating the culture that gives us the best opportunity to have success.

"We want the players to enjoy it, and we have brought good players to the club who have got ability.

"We need that to be expressed in front of the paying public, because that's what the football club is all about."