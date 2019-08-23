Cobblers boss Curle wary of 'dangerous' Colchester United

The Cobblers travel to a Colchester United team yet to win this season on Saturday, but boss Keith Curle has warned his players they taking on a 'dangerous' outfit.

John McGreal's side were one of the pre-seaason favourites for promotion, but things haven't quite gone to plan for the Essex outfit, who have drawn twice and lost twice in their four Sky Bet League Two matches to date.

On Tuesday night they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at Grimsby Town, and the pressure will be on them to get their season up and running with a win against the Cobblers this weekend.

They lost their most recent home game, 2-1 to Colin Calderwood's Cambridge United, but despite their struggles, Curle will not be underestimating their opponents this weekend.

"Colchester are dangerous as a football team because of the strikeforce they have, they can score goals," said the Town manager.

"They will be disappointed with being pegged back on Tuesday from being in a very good position, but they have got goals in the team.

"That is something we will respect, but they can also concede goals as well."

The Cobblers will definitely be without the injured trio of midfielder Alan McCormack, defender Reece Hall-Johnson and goalkeeper Steve Arnold, but there is a chance that defender Scott Wharton and Joe Martin will be available.

Both players will undergo tests on Friday to assess their fitness.