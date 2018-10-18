Cobblers boss Curle: ‘There is more to come from these players’

Keith Curle says the upturn in form since he took over at the Cobblers is just the start - as he believes ‘there is more to come’ from his players.

Ahead of Saturday’s big Sky Bet League Two clash at near neighbours Milton Keynes Dons, Curle says the first home league win of the season against Forest Green Rovers is nothing more than something ‘to build on’.

Just four matches into his reign at the PTS Academy Stadium, Curle has transformed the atmosphere surrounding the club, with his opening two draws against Bury and Swindon, being followed by comeback wins over Oxford United and Forest Green.

Not even three weeks into the job, Curle has been impressed with ability of the players he has at his disposal, as well as the attitude of the squad he has inherited from previous boss Dean Austin.

And he is expecting that he and his coaching staff will get plenty more out of them.

“There are good players in that changing room, there are good characters in that changing room,” said Curle.

“Everybody reacts differently with a win, but the important thing is to build on it, to understand what players have doing well, where they have been getting success, and maintaining what they have been doing.

“We are very respectful of every opposition we play against, and we have played against some good teams already and caused them problems, and there is more to come from these players.

“We have still been working on the fundamentals of being out of possession, and the roles and responsibilities within the team framework of where we need people to be.

“When that becomes more natural to the players, then we can start working on other fundamentals of the game that will see us be even more of a threat to the opposition.”

Curle was handed the task of turning the Cobblers’ fortunes around following Austin’s sacking off the back of a 4-0 defeat at Mansfield Town on September 29.

That loss left the Cobblers having claimed just one win in 12 matches, with the mood around the camp very downbeat.

Curle, his assistant Colin West and new goalkeeping coach Dan Watson seem to have quickly instilled belief and determination into the squad, but the manager says a lot of that is down to the players themselves.

“I wasn’t here before, so I can only talk about what I have walked into, and I have walked into a very attentive group of players who are willing to listen and are respectful,” saod the Town boss.

“They are giving me the opportunity to earn their respect as well, which I think is important.

“They have an open mind in the training sessions, and have been very responsive to myself, Colin (West) and now Dan Watson who has come into the group, and that is very pleasing.

“As a management staff we are very much able to communicate with the players, and we make ourselves available to them if they have any doubts and issues.

“With the instructions we are giving to the players, they are allowed and encouraged to ask questions, because ultimately when they go out on the pitch they have to make the decisions they feel are right for them and the team.”