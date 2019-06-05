Cobblers boss Curle overjoyed as he is reunited with 'king of assists' Nicky Adams

Keith Curle believes the 'king of assists' Nicky Adams can pick up exactly where he left off after rejoining the Cobblers.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the PTS Academy Stadium, three years after leaving the club following Town's Sky Bet League Two title win in 2016.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle

Adams was a key man in Chris Wilder's free-scoring team, and he has gone on to shine for both Carlisle United and Bury in the past three seasons.

Indeed, he was top of the assists tree in league two as the Shakers finished runners-up to Lincoln City last season, creating 16 goals for his team-mates.

Curle signed Adams when he was manager at Carlisle so knows all about him, and he is well aware of how respected he is in Northampton as well.

"I don't think I really need to say too much about Nicky," said Curle.

"Supporters here know all about him and the quality he has. He has been a hugely popular figure wherever he has played and I am delighted to be able to bring him back to the club.

"Everyone knows the quality he has, the creativity he has and his experience of winning promotion from this level is a big asset.

“He had 16 assists in this league last season, which was five more than anyone else and that shows what an influence he is.

"He had offers to go elsewhere but his knowledge of the club, the people here and how we are looking to play next season were all big factors.

"We think Nicky will prove an excellent foil for the strikers we have at the club."

Curle also believes Adams will be a big influence in the dressing room at the PTS.

He believes he is an infectious character, and the Town boss says he will provide real leadership.

Adams has been a key man in the Bury dressing room as the club has suffered problems off the field this season, and Curle said: "Obviously the season he had at Bury was successful on the field.

"But it was difficult off the field because of the problems at the club and the players there conducted themselves superbly to get the job done.

"Nicky was a leader in that group and he can be a leader here too.

"That winning experience, and his all round attitude and approach to the game are all first class, and he ticks all the boxes we are looking for.

"The dressing room culture is important, Nicky is a team player, he is used to being in successful dressing rooms and hopefully he can experience that again here.

"Players of Nicky's quality - both on and off the pitch - are always highly sought after, so we are thrilled we have been able to get this deal over the line.

"He has enjoyed a lot of success in his career – he has played a big part in three promotions in the last five seasons - he is hungry for more and we hope he can experience success once again as a Northampton Town player."