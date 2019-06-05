Cobblers boss Curle makes it EIGHT summer signings as goalkeeper Steve Arnold joins from Shrewsbury

The Cobblers have signed Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Steve Arnold on for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium.

He becomes the club's eighth new signing of the summer, and the third of a very busy day following the announcements of the arrivals of Nicky Adams and Alan MacCormack.

Arnold played 32 times for the Shrews last season.

He took over as number one from loan keeper Joel Coleman from October onwards, before a hamstring injury then saw him lose his place to another loanee, Jonathan Mitchell, from March onwards.

Arnold joined the New Meadow club last summer, signing a two-year contract, but has been persuaded to make the move to the Cobblers by Keith Curle, where he will provide competiton for David Cornell.

He began his career at Norwich City, but failed to make a first team appearance for the Canaries.

He dropped into non-League to play for Grays Athletic, before a free transfer switch to Wycombe Wanderers.

Again, Arnold failed to make it into the first team at Adams Park, and after a loan spell at Hayes & Yeading, he signed for Stevenage in the summer of 2012.

He at last got his Football League debut under his belt at Broadhall Way, and made 32 appearances in his first season in Sky Bet League One, but made just four the season after.

That saw him make another move as he dropped into the National League to play for Forest Green Rovers, making 45 appearances for the club and playing in the play-off final at Wembley in 2016, although Grimsby clinched a 3-1 win.

The summer of 2016 saw him on the move again as he signed for Dover Athletic, and he played 30 times for them, before moving back into the EFL as he signed for Gillingham in the summer of 2017.

He found chances limited at the Priestfield Stadium, and only played in two Checkatrade Trophy games before going out on loan to Barrow in the National League.

In July, 2018 he was on the move again as he joined the Shrews, and he has now joined the Cobblers.