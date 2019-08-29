Cobblers boss Curle keen to see injured players return to action, but insists they will not be rushed

Boss Keith Curle says he will not be rushing back any of the injured Cobblers players, even though several are now back out on the training field.

Town entertain Plymouth Argyle at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday, chasing their first home Sky Bet League Two win of the season, having lost their previous fixtures to Walsall and Macclesfield.

Curle has been hampered by a string of injuries to key players in the opening weeks of the campaign, but the Town boss says most of them are close to returning - with the exception being goalkeeper Steve Arnold who will be sidelined for five or six weeks.

The likes of Scott Wharton, Reece Hall-Johnson, Alan McCormack and Joe Martin are all making good progress, but Curle made it clear he won't be gambling on any of them, and will be waiting until they are 100 per cent ready before considering them for selection.

"They are all on their return to playing protocol that they have to follow," said the Cobblers boss of Wharton, McCormack, Hall-Johnson and Martin.

"They want to come back, but they know they have missed game time, they have missed training minutes, and missed the yardage that they haven't been able to put in.

"All of those things need to be accounted for, and gone are the days when a player used to declare himself pain-free and that is it, he is fit.

"Everything is monitored, and we need to get the players back up to those levels before we can introduce them back into training.

"There is work that goes on before training, after training, and with those players topping that up can only benefit them."

There are no fresh injury concerns following the 1-1 draw with Arsenal Under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday.

Curle says he took plenty of positives from that showing against a slick Gunners side, with one of the biggest being the performance of loan goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, who made his first start for the club following his move from Blackburn Rovers last Friday.

"We brought Andy Fisher in as direct competition for Dai (David Cornell), and Tuesday was a great opportunity for him to come in and impress in a game that counts," said the Town manager.

"Goalkeepers can come in and train, and you can go out and scout goalkeepers and do your due diligence, but the best thing is to get them in your changing room, put them in your team and see how they perform. And he did well."

Another pleasing thing for Curle has been his team's ability to be competitive despite the injury problems he is experiencing, and he wants that to continue.

"We are still bedding players in," said the Cobblers boss.

"We have probably five or six first team starters not in the starting line-up at the moment, and the pleasing thing is we are still competitive.

"I think it showed, in a competitive game on Tuesday, that the squad is still gaining that team mentality, and understanding their roles and responsibilities, and understanding the challenges they face in every game we play."