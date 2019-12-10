Cobblers boss Curle gives latest on fitness of key man McCormack

Cobblers' influential midfielder Alan McCormack should be available for selection when Forest Green Rovers visit the PTS Academy Stadium this weekend.

The 35-year-old was struggling with a leg problem in the closing stages of Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Exeter City.

But McCormack followed his manager's advice - much to the relief of Keith Curle - and didn't take any risks, immediately calling for the physio before being replaced by Egli Kaja.

The former Luton Town man has since been for a scan and Curle is confident he'll be available for Saturday's all-important game at the PTS.

"It's taken a bit of time but I think the message has now got through to Alan that he can't play 90 minutes in every game," said Curle.

"He had a feeling that something wasn't quite right and he's done the right thing by coming straight off.

"Seven or eight weeks ago, Alan McCormack would have stayed on and tried to get through the game and probably done himself some damage.

"But he listened to the advice that was given to him which is that if he feels anything abnormal, stop straightaway and let the experts assess him and we can then make the decision.

"I'm glad that he's listened and he's gone for a scan and everything's come back clear, which is excellent news."

On the rest of the squad, Curle added: "There's a few niggles and a few twinges but you can get that after a defeat!"