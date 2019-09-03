Cobblers boss Curle disappointed at 'easy goals' conceded in Posh defeat

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was disappointed his side were unable to capitalise on a strong start as he rued two 'easy goals' given away after their defeat to Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Town had the better of the first 20 minutes but Harry Smith and Matty Warburton squandered presentable chances and that proved costly when United struck twice inside four minutes.

Idris Kanu put the visitors ahead before Siriki Dembele scored a brilliant individual second and from there the Cobblers were always fighting an uphill battle.

"We gave them a two-goal headstart," admitted Curle. "I thought we actually started well and started brightly.

"We caused them a few problems and had two very good chances and if you score those it's a different game, but I'm disappointed with the first goal and bitterly disappointed with the second goal.

"It was a good bit of skill from the lad, quick feet and he took four people out of the game with his movement and it was a good finish, but if you give easy goals away in a derby game it'll always be difficult.

"Goals change games. They're a good team, they move the ball around well and they've got pace but we caused them problems.

"But we want an end product and we need to be clinical."