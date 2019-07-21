Cobblers boss Curle confirms trialist Curtis Yebli will not be offered a deal - but others still in his thoughts

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has confirmed that trialist Curtis Yebli will not be offered a contract at the club.

The Frenchman has been training with the club since the opening day of pre-season, and has featured in the bulk of Town's pre-season friendlies, even travelling to Spain for the training camp.

Remeao Hutton

He started Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Premier League Sheffield United in the centre of midfield, but after the game Curle revealed that will be the last Cobblers fans will see of the 22-year-old.

"I spoke to Curtis's representative on Saturday, and have told him I am just looking for a slightly different blend of a midfield player in there," said the Town boss.

"Curtis has done very well for us in there and has fitted in excellently, but at the minute I am just not prepared to progress that one."

Two other trialists also featured against the Blades, with former Milton Keynes Dons striker Robbie Simpson coming off the bench late on, and Remeao Hutton from Birmingham City, who started at right wing-back.

Robbie Simpson

Curle was non-committal on whether or not he is looking at signing either player, but they will be staying with the group for now, although the Town manager also has other irons in the fire.

On Hutton, the Cobblers boss said: "He was somebody that was identified in the past couple of days, and we were given the opportunity to bring him in for training on Thursday and Friday.

"We felt the best thing to do was to throw him straight in and he has acquitted himself very well, playing against a Premier League team.

"We played him as a wing-back which is a position that he's not used to as he is normally an out-and-out right winger, but I think he gave a good account of himself.

"I have had a conversation with him in the office, and the situation with him at the minute is that I have a couple of other options that I am looking at, and I need to see him in his own environemnt before I make a commitment.

"Then there are the other players that I may potentially get to look at, for them to come in and see how they fit in.

"Credit to Remeao, he has come in and mixed in very well, accepted the challenge of playing in a new position, in a new team, with unfamiliar faces in and around him, and I think he enjoyed the challenge."

On Simpson, Curle said: "Robbie is here, keeping fit, and he is a good player with a good understanding of the game, and we are giving him the opportunity to impress.

"That was the first 15 or 20 minutes of football that he has had, and he is on a ftiness programme as well."

The Cobblers continue their pre-season campaign with e trip to county neighbours Brackley Town on Tuesday night.