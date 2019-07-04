Cobblers boss Curle confident he can 'maximise' the 'full potential' of new recruit Oliver

Keith Curle believes new Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver's modest scoring record in his career to date is mainly down to the clubs he has played for not playing to his strengths.

And he intends to make sure his Town team get the very best out of their 11th signing of the summer.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle

Oliver spent the past two seasons at Sky Bet League Two outfit Morecambe, scoring nine goals in 50 starts and 19 substitute appearances, seven of those efforts coming in the league.

In his career so far he has managed a total of 51 goals in 182 starts and 89 substitute appearances, with his most prolific season being for Lincoln City in the National League, when he slotted 13 goals in 22 starts and 19 appearances off the bench.

His best return for League goals in a season was in 2014/15, when Oliver scored eight times, once for Crewe and seven times for Mansfield Town.

They aren't exaclty figures that catch the eye, but the player has certainly caught the eye of Curle, who simply feels the managers he has played under previously haven't properly utilised his strengths.

And Curle doesn't intend to make the same mistake.

“Vadaine is a player who in my opinion has not fulfilled, or not maximised his full potential," said the Cobblers boss..

“He is player I have been watching over the past four years, and I have had my teams play against him and I liked him.

“I have mapped his progression and his career, and in my opinion he has some attributes, but he has played in teams that I don’t think have got the best out of him.

“Again, there is a method in the madness, in that I think I can get the best out of him, and that was part of the negotiation when we were speaking, and I was trying to get him to buy into the philosophy that I have got.

“I know a lot about his game, and I know his strengths and attributes, and I think I can get the best out of him.

“He has a good work ethic and is a threat, and again I don’t think he has played in teams that have been on the front foot, played in the opposition’s half, so we can see the best of Vadaine Oliver.

“I think I can give him that springboard to showcase the ability that I think he will bring to this football club.”