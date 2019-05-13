Cobblers boss Curle a happy man as he lands 'cultured' and 'creative' Martin

Keith Curle has highlighted Joe Martin's versatility and creativity as the key reasons for his decision to bring him to the Cobblers.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, a week after being released by Town's Sky Bet League Two rivals Stevenage.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle

A player equally at home on the left side of defence or midfield, Martin has played more than 300 senior games in the Championship and leagues one and two over an 11-year career.

He is Curle's second signing of the summer, following on from the capture of Stockport County attacking midfielder Matty Warburton, and the Town boss said: "Joe has got good experience at all levels of the EFL.

"He is a cultured player who has got an excellent left foot who can play anywhere down the left side in whatever formation we choose to play.

"He is creative and a threat going forward, he has played his part in two promotion squads during his career and has a fantastic attitude."

Changing the mentality of the Cobblers squad is going to be a key part of Curle's recruitment this summer, and the Town boss believes that, in Martin, he has signed a player who has all the right attributes.

"Joe will fit in to the dressing room well and he is a player I have followed for some time," said Curle, who was also interested in bringing the player to the club in the January transfer window.

"He has a lot of experience that will help the younger players and he is another one who will very much buy in to the work ethic we will have next season.

"We are signing a double promotion winner with more than 300 career appearances under his belt and we are looking forward to working with him.”