Cobblers boss Austin believes Spanish trip is crucial preparation for season ahead

Cobblers will step up their preparations for the new season this weekend when they fly out to Spain for a week-long training camp at Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex in Alicante.

The trip forms an important part of Town’s pre-season programme in their quest to hit peak physical condition in time for next month’s Sky Bet League Two opener against Lincoln City at the newly-named PTS Academy Stadium.

Flying out on Saturday, Cobblers will use the local facilities and training pitches in Alicante for a week of hard graft, before playing a friendly against Hull City Under-23s next Thursday, and the trip will also be an ideal opportunity for team bonding.

“It gives us a chance to be together as a group and develop our team spirit and our bonding,” said Town boss Dean Austin.

“It also allows us to train twice a day with good breaks in-between.

“We can train early in the morning, recover and then do it all again within 10 hours.

“So it’s very much a part of pre-season where we can really start to nail down some fundamentals of our team and our base in how we want to play and how we want to develop.”

The trip is an especially valuable one for those new to the team and as only one of two signings so far this summer, striker Andy Williams will be hoping to make the most of it.

He said: “Hopefully we’ll get some cooler weather!

“It’ll be a good few days away and pre-season tours are always an opportunity to get to know each other a bit more, especially for me as I’m only one of two new lads.

“It’s a great chance for me to get to know the lads and hopefully that’ll help us develop as a team.”