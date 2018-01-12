Cobblers attacker Billy Waters makes Cambridge United loan switch

Cobblers attacker Billy Waters has joined Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old was a summer signing from Cheltenham Town, but has struggled to nail down a regular first team place at Sixfields.

Waters has yet to find the target in Town colours, and hasn’t played since starting in the 5-1 hammering at Oldham Athletic on December 9.

“This is a good opportunity for Billy to go out and play some football,” said Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“He hasn’t played as much first team football as he would have liked in the last few weeks and this is an ideal chance for him to go and hopefully play regular first team football and to help Cambridge United at the same time.

“Billy has got a first class attitude and we wish him well with his loan spell.

“As with any of our players who go out on loan, we will monitor his progress closely.”

With five players already being signed by Hasselbaink in the January transfer window, the Cobblers manager spoke this week about players leaving and him having to ‘balance the books’.

Waters is expected to be the first of a clutch of Town squad members that will leave the club ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Then Town boss Justin Edinburgh paid money for Waters in the summer, but the player has rarely been used in his favoured striking role, instead being utilised as wide man most of the time.

Waters has made 12 starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, and joins Cambridge ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Mansfield on Saturday.

Us head coach Shaun Derry said: “It’s been well-documented that we have been looking to add a different dimension to our attacking options in this window.

“We are therefore delighted that we have been able to secure Billy’s services for the rest of the season.

“To bring him into the squad in time for the fixture with Mansfield Town will give everyone a great lift as we enter our next challenge.

“We wish him all the very best of luck for his time here.”

Cambridge head of football operations Ben Strang added: “Billy is a player we’ve watched extensively over the past couple of years.

“His form for Cheltenham last season in league two merited an opportunity for him to step up a league, but with limited opportunities at Northampton, this is a good move for all parties.”

“Billy has a number of excellent attributes and we’re convinced that our fans will appreciate the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the team.”