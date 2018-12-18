Cobblers are ‘only looking up’ ahead of festive fixtures

Cobblers are ‘only looking up’ this season despite the frustration of missing out on victory against Stevenage at the weekend, according to midfielder Sam Foley.

Town would have moved to within five points of a play-off place with a win on Saturday, only for Dean Bowditch’s opener to be cancelled out by Ben Kennedy’s late equaliser.

But Cobblers’ position in the League Two table – currently 14th – still represents a big improvement on their struggles earlier in the season when they flirted with the relegation zone, sitting one place outside it only by virtue of goal difference at one point.

And despite winning just one of their past seven games in all competitions, there’s growing belief within the squad that they are capable of launching a play-off challenge this season.

“I think it’s been like that throughout the season,” said Foley. “The lads know how good they are and we have a good group.

“Earlier in the season, people were saying we weren’t quite having the luck or getting the rub of the green, but you have to make your own luck and that comes with hard work and putting in the hours on the training pitch.

“We’re only looking up. I’m a bit more experienced than a few of the boys so I look at the whole table, but we’re not looking at the bottom anymore.

“Positivity is what you want and the lads are looking up and where we can get to and where we can pick up next points. If we can pick up a victory at Yeovil it’ll set us up nicely for Christmas.”

Foley has returned straight to the heart of Town’s midfield since coming back from his three-game ban last month, often partnered by Shaun McWilliams.

And the former Port Vale man has plenty of praise for his young midfield partner, adding: “It’s nice for me to try and pass on my knowledge and experience to the younger players. Shaun is doing well at the minute and my advice would be stay grounded and keep improving.

“Shaun has done enough to warrant a place in the team. He’s a good listener and he wants to learn, he works hard and he’s definitely one for the future.”