Cobblers announce squad numbers for the new season

Transfer-listed trio Junior Morias, Billy Waters and Joe Bunney have all been given Cobblers first team squad numbers ahead of the new season.

Waters and Morias have barely featured in Town's pre-season campaign, and were both left behind for the training camp in Spain, and manager Keith Curle has made it clear he feels their futures lie elsewhere.

But they both remain members of the squad, and Waters has been handed the number 29 shirt, with Morias number 30.

Bunney has been heavily involved in pre-season, travelling to Spain and starting the majority of friendlies, but Curle this week said the former Rochdale man is still on the transfer list.

Bunney has been given the number 39 shirt.

Elsewhere, David Cornell is the club's number one, while club captain Nicky Adams takes the number 10 shirt he also wore back in the 2015/16 title-winning season, while new first team skipper Charlie Goode is number five.

The squad is currently 27-strong, with that number including eight teenage Academy graduates.

The Cobblers complete their pre-season friendly campaign on Friday night when they host Milton Keynes Dons at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 7.30pm).

Cobblers squad number list: 1 David Cornell; 2 Reece Hall-Johnson; 3 Joe Martin; 4 Alan McCormack; 5 Charlie Goode; 6 Jordan Turnbull; 7 Sam Hoskins; 8 Ryan Watson; 9 Harry Smith; 10 Nicky Adams; 11 Andy Williams; 12 Scott Pollock; 14 Chris Lines; 15 Jay Williams; 17 Shaun McWilliams; 19 Vadaine Oliver; 20 Matt Warburton; 22 Morgan Roberts; 24 Ryan Hughes; 25 Steve Arnold; 27 Camron McWilliams; 28 Jack Newell; 29 Billy Waters; 30 Junior Morias; 37 Sean Whaler; 38 Bradley Lashley; 39 Joe Bunney