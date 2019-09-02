Cobblers add attacking firepower with signing of former AFC Wimbledon winger Egli Kaja

The Cobblers have bolstered their attacking department with the deadline day signing of former AFC Wimbledon winger Egli Kaja.

The Albanian Under-21 international has been on trial at the PTS Academy Stadium, and has done enough to persuade Town boss Keith Curle that he is worthy of a short-term contract.

He has joined the Cobblers until January and becomes the club's 14th new signing of a very busy summer.

Kaja signed a new deal at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the summer of 2018, before being sent out on loan to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Kaja made eight apperances for Livi before being recalled to south London, but he failed to feature for the Wimbledon first team under boss Wally Downes, who replaced Neal Ardley last season, and was released in the summer.

He hasn't played a senior game since Livingston's 1-0 defeat at Hamilton Academicals on November 3, 2018.

Born in Kosovo, the 22-year-old moved to England at the age of three, and is eligible to play for Albania as his parents were born there.

He was called up for the Albania's Nations League clash with Scotland last season, but was an unused substitute.

Under the management of Ardley, Kaja - who began his career with Kingstonian - was awarded some game time at Wimbledon, making 10 starts and 17 substitute appearances, netting two goals in EFL Trophy wins over Barnet and Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s.

He can play on either wing, or as a second striker.