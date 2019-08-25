Cobbblers had 'dressing room discussion' in wake of Colchester loss - reaction + highlights

Midfielder Chris Lines accepts he and his team-mates 'must do better' after revealing the Cobblers held a dressing room inquest to discuss what went wrong during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United.

Town have now lost three of their five league games this season, the latest coming in Essex on Saturday when United registered a first victory of the campaign courtesy of Luke Norris' second-half spot-kick.

The visitors had defended well prior to Shaun McWilliams' trip on Ben Stevenson 66 minutes in, but once again they struggled to make opposition goalkeeper Dean Gerken work hard for his clean sheet.

Post-match discussions are commonplace in football, particularly after defeats, and it seemed Northampton's players shared some pretty honest views between themselves in the sanctuary of the changing room at the Community Stadium,

"As players, we've got to be better - we had a chat in the dressing room afterwards and that's fair," revealed Lines, who played 89 minutes before being replaced by Scott Pollock.

"We've had a bit of a chat and we said in and around the box we need to be more creative and we need the creative play from the front four - the two wingers and the strikers.

"Just a little bit of flair maybe, a little stepover or something - you saw their lad out wide put a few stepovers in and it causes problems so that's something we can work on.

"It happens at most clubs. The gaffer will come in and have his say and then ask the boys what they think.

"As a senior player I'm normally one of those to speak up and that's the same for Nicky (Adams) or the captain or any of the lads that have played the game and done it.

"It's a group discussion. We're all in this together and it's the way we get better because there are so many new players and they're all new to the manager.

"Their goal comes from a penalty and it's given them a free goal and at the time we were making blocks and producing good saves so if we had rode out that storm for maybe five more minutes we might have gone on to win it."

"It was disappointing," echoed goalkeeper David Cornell, who made some good saves just before the penalty. "I felt as though we had weathered the storm a little bit in the second-half and it seemed as if it had 0-0 written all over it.

"The way we gave away the penalty was disappointing and the overall performance after Tuesday night was disappointing."