Cioffi 'expecting tough game' against 'organised and motivated' Cobblers

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi is preparing his side for a 'tough game' against a 'well-organised and motivated' Cobblers team at the PTS Stadium later today (3pm kick-off).

Crawley, coming off a 2-2 draw with Plymouth in midweek, have made a steady start to the season and sit seventh in the early standings, two points off an automatic promotion place.

"It should be a good game and we're expecting a tough game," said Cioffi, who took charge of Crawley just over a year ago. "They're well-organised and motivated and it's a tough pitch as well but we're ready to go.

"We do a lot of work on the opposition. Our scouts and analyst do a great job and we spend a lot of hours to prepare for the opponent because we want a full picture of them - the way they play, the mentality and the attitude of their manager.

"It's all important. It's the one per cent but it helps and it's helped us so far this season. To reach our 50 points we need a healthy, well-motivated squad.

"The consistency in training is something that helps the mentality on the pitch and if you're scared of losing your position in the team you then give your best. Any successful squad has to have that."

On the potential return of defender Tom Dallison, Cioffi added: "He's in the squad for tomorrow and I will decide if he will be on the bench or not."