Chris Wilder is coming back to the Cobblers!... with Sheffield United for a pre-season friendly

League Two title-winning manager Chris Wilder is returning to the Cobblers...

The newly-crowned LMA Manager of the Year will be back at Sixfields in July when he brings his Premier League-bound Sheffield United team to town for a pre-season friendly.

Chris Wilder and Alan Knill

The Blades and Wilder have enjoyed a sensational season, finishing runners-up in the Sky Bet Championship to seal a place in the Premier League for the 2019/20 season.

From August, Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill will be going head-to-head against the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochetino, Unai Emery and Rafa Benitez - but before all that they will tackle Keith Curle and the Cobblers!

The game will be played on Saturday July 20 at 3pm, and will form part of the Cobblers' annual open day, which will also include the reveal of the brand new 2019/20 home kit.

It will be the second time since leaving Sixfields three years ago that Wilder has brought the Blades to his former stomping ground.

Chris Wilder has guided Sheffield United to the Premier League

The previous occasion was in April, 2017, when the Blades won 2-1 and secured promotion from Sky Bet League One.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is delighted Wilder has agreed to bring United to the PTS Academy Stadium, and says it will be a great chance for the Cobblers supporters to applaud their former manager's achievement of hitting the big time.

"We are really pleased that Sheffield United will be coming here during pre-season," said Curle.

“Our pre-season programme of games will be a good blend of opposition from different levels and having a Premier League club visit, a side who have been very successful over the last few years, will be an excellent test for us.

“We thank Chris and Alan for agreeing to come here, and I am sure supporters will be delighted to see them and to congratulate them on their achievement.

"As they know only too well, they will find an excellent playing surface and we hope this game will prove beneficial to them in their build up to the new season."

The Town boss also expanded on his plans for the pre-season campaign, with two more fixture set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This will be one of three home pre-season games," said Curle.

"We will visit some local teams too as well as having our week in Spain.

“It will be a tough pre-season for the players but it will be designed to ensure the squad will be as well prepared as possible when the new season comes around.”

Ticket details and news of other events taking place as part of that open day will be confirmed by the club in due course.