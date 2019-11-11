Chippenham Town 0 Northampton Town 3: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup victory
Cobblers booked their spot in round two of the FA Cup with a stress-free 3-0 triumph at non-league Chippenham Town on Sunday.
Monday 11 November 2019 09:59
Who was the star of the show at Hardenhuish Park? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Steve Arnold
His return to the Cobblers net was as routine as they come, asked only to make simple stops on just his second appearance for the club. Solid handling and kept his wits about him... 7
Getty
2. Charlie Goode
The finger-tips of Puddy, who was impressive throughout, denied him a sensational first-half strike. Superb last-ditch tackle late on, when the game had already been won, typified his commitment to the cause... 7.5
Getty
3. Jordan Turnbull
Came under pressure in the second-half when Chippenham gave it a good go but stood firm and helped limit the home side to very few clear chances... 7
Getty
4. Scott Wharton
Excellent throughout. Shut down the threat in Town's left channel and didn't hesitant in getting forward, heading a couple of efforts off target...7.5
Getty
View more