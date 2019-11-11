Cobblers pause for a moment of silence on Remembrance Sunday. Pictures: Pete Norton

Chippenham Town 0 Northampton Town 3: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup victory

Cobblers booked their spot in round two of the FA Cup with a stress-free 3-0 triumph at non-league Chippenham Town on Sunday.

Who was the star of the show at Hardenhuish Park? Find out with our player ratings...

His return to the Cobblers net was as routine as they come, asked only to make simple stops on just his second appearance for the club. Solid handling and kept his wits about him... 7

1. Steve Arnold

His return to the Cobblers net was as routine as they come, asked only to make simple stops on just his second appearance for the club. Solid handling and kept his wits about him... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
The finger-tips of Puddy, who was impressive throughout, denied him a sensational first-half strike. Superb last-ditch tackle late on, when the game had already been won, typified his commitment to the cause... 7.5

2. Charlie Goode

The finger-tips of Puddy, who was impressive throughout, denied him a sensational first-half strike. Superb last-ditch tackle late on, when the game had already been won, typified his commitment to the cause... 7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Came under pressure in the second-half when Chippenham gave it a good go but stood firm and helped limit the home side to very few clear chances... 7

3. Jordan Turnbull

Came under pressure in the second-half when Chippenham gave it a good go but stood firm and helped limit the home side to very few clear chances... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Excellent throughout. Shut down the threat in Town's left channel and didn't hesitant in getting forward, heading a couple of efforts off target...7.5

4. Scott Wharton

Excellent throughout. Shut down the threat in Town's left channel and didn't hesitant in getting forward, heading a couple of efforts off target...7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4