Chief executive Whiting delighted by 'strong' Cobblers season-ticket sales

The Cobblers have announced season-ticket sales are up compared to the same stage last season.

There are still three days remaining of the discount period which ends on Saturday afternoon, and the club say sales are already six per cent better than they were 12 months ago.

The team endured a frustrating campaign as they finished 15th in Sky Bet League Two, but with Keith Curle already busy with his summer recruitment, season-ticket sales have been strong.

The Cobblers have to date signed four new players in Matty Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines and Harry Smith, and chief executive James Whiting said: "These figures are really encouraging.

"We are really pleased with the signings we have made so far this summer, and it seems that view is shared by supporters as the season ticket sales are really strong and show a significant increase on this point last season.

"The busy summer will continue over the next few weeks, Keith Curle is in talks with a number of his targets and their representatives as he looks to re-shape the squad ahead of next season."

Whiting also feels there is more to the fans' loyalty than what is happening with the first team, and thanked the supporters for their faith in the club.

“I think the increase is also a huge vindication of the work we do to promote the club," he said.

"That includes through our matchday experiences programme of events, our extensive work in the community and the family matchday experience, which was recently voted the 16th best out of the 72 in the EFL and saw us awarded the Family Excellence Award," he said.

"We would like to say thank you to those who have already purchased, or who will purchase, their season ticket for next season.

"As you would expect, we are getting busier and busier each day as we approach the deadline at the end of Saturday, and we will be open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday for those who want to buy on deadline day."

Season tickets are on sale online from ntfcdirect.co.uk while the club store is open from 9am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.