Carlisle United 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings from fine away win
Cobblers jumped up six places in Sky Bet League Two with a textbook 2-0 away victory at Carlisle United on Tuesday.
There were many impressive performers at Brunton Park but who stood out above all others? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Twice at full stretch to foil Thomas in the first-half, the second of which was an fabulous stop. Town's watertight defence then ensured his services were rarely called upon in the second-half. Back-to-back clean sheets... 8
Did a reasonable job of cutting down the supply line on Carlisle's left as the hosts outnumbered Cobblers in wide areas before half-time, but he was the man sacrificed for Smith as Curle changed the shape... 6.5
Shaky opening few moments at left-back but soon settled into his work and was as solid as a rock when he moved into a back three after half-time, well-placed to make one vital clearance in the closing stages... 7.5
Skipper led the way with another wholehearted and resolute performance at the heart of defence, epitomised by his unusual but well-judged 'headed' tackle that put paid to a dangerous late attack from the hosts... 8