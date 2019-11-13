Carlisle's Pressley becomes latest League Two boss to be sacked

Steven Pressley has become the latest League Two manager to lose his job this season after struggling Carlisle United pulled the trigger on Wednesday morning.

The Cumbrians, currently 19th, have managed only one win from their last six league games and were beaten 2-0 by the Cobblers last month.

As a result, the club's board have decided to make a change and Pressley will leave the club with immediate effect.

The 46-year-old replaced John Sheridan at Brunton Park in January.

Carlisle Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “Steven has given his all and has worked tirelessly since the day he joined us.

“We understand the challenges and have supported him throughout, but we haven’t seen the evidence of progress we expected or needed to see.

“This is not something we can allow to continue, so sadly it is time to change, move on and look forward.

“I want to say a personal thank you to Steven, he has been a pleasure to work with and this has not been an easy decision for us to make.

“He leaves with our very best wishes.”

The existing coaching staff will take charge of football matters in the short-term. Carlisle visit Port Vale this weekend.