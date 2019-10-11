Captain Goode nominated for an award as he heads back to Scunthorpe with a point to prove

Whilst he has no ill-feelings towards his former club, Cobblers captain Charlie Goode heads back to Glanford Park this afternoon hoping to show Scunthorpe United what they're missing out on.

Goode, who has been nominated for September's PFA League Two Player of the Month award (click on the link in the below tweet to vote), spent several years playing non-league football before joining Scunthorpe as a 20-year-old in 2015.

But having managed only 50 league starts across four seasons, he never fully established himself as a regular first-team player at Glanford Park and subsequently left on loan for the Cobblers last January.

Goode immediately impressed both his new manager and Town's fanbase and it came to the delight of many supporters when he joined permanently during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who was made captain by Keith Curle in pre-season, now returns to the club that gave him his first break in league football as Scunthorpe host the Cobblers this afternoon.

"Charlie had a stuttering career at Scunthorpe," said Curle. "I think he enjoyed his time at the club, and worked with some very good people and he made a lot of friends there.

"That's the type of character he is but for his progression he wanted to be playing regularly and he wanted to progress as an individual and I think we've seen that.

"He's been nominated for one of the League Two Player of the Month awards which shows he's bringing a level of consistency and a level of aggression and I think it showed last Saturday (against Leyton Orient) that he's a big cog in what we're trying to do."