Cambridge v Cobblers: United team news as Calderwood plots strong team despite injury problems

Cambridge United chief Colin Calderwood has vowed to field a strong team for Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy clash with Northampton at the Abbey Stadium.

The Cobblers have already played twice in Southern Group H, beating Arsenal U21s on penalties to claim two points before losing to Peterborough, while tomorrow's game will be Cambridge's first foray into this year's competition.

Calderwood plans to take it seriously though and will name as strong a team as injuries permit, with full-backs Harrison Dunk and Leon Davies expected to return to the starting line-up.

Jabo Ibehre missed Saturday's draw against Macclesfield with injury, while Liam O’Neil (hip), Greg Taylor (illness), Harvey Knibbs (ankle), Samir Carruthers (hamstring), Dan Jones (foot) and Gary Deegan (illness) were also all out.

Calderwood expects some of those players to return for Tuesday's visit of Northampton but both Reggie Lambe and Jack Roles will be unavailable due to international call-ups.

“I think we’ll definitely look to win the game and we won’t be so much different from a number of teams that have played," the former Cobblers boss told Cambridge News.

“The personnel will be different, but they’ll all have played this season. I think Leon Davies will definitely come in, Harrison Dunk deserved to start was unlucky not to.

"So those type of players – if you add O’Neil, Taylor, Dallas, Knibbs into that mix – will be ones that go quite close.

“Dan Jones will be a question mark, but we hope to get him on the pitch at some point to progress him in the coming weeks. We’ll be strong.”