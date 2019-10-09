Did any of Cobblers' fringe players force their way into Keith Curle's thinking? Pictures: Pete Norton

Cambridge United 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers boosted their hopes of qualifying from Southern Group H in the EFL Trophy with a 1-0 victory over Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Who strengthened their cause for more first-team action at the Abbey Stadium? Find out with our player ratings...

Timely opportunity to push his case with Arnold back from injury and he didn't disappoint. Quiet first-half but excellent second with fine stops from Smith and Dallas. Distribution and handling was impressive too... 8

1. Andrew Fisher

Timely opportunity to push his case with Arnold back from injury and he didn't disappoint. Quiet first-half but excellent second with fine stops from Smith and Dallas. Distribution and handling was impressive too... 8
Getty
Buy a Photo
Donned the captain's armband on his return to the side and ensured Goode's absence would not be as keenly felt this time. Decisive and assured back in his more conventional centre-half position... 7.5

2. Jordan Turnbull

Donned the captain's armband on his return to the side and ensured Goode's absence would not be as keenly felt this time. Decisive and assured back in his more conventional centre-half position... 7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Strolled through the first 80 minutes before coming under pressure in the final 10. Even then, on the rare occasion he wasn't on hand to clear the danger, his goalkeeper came to the fore... 7

3. Scott Wharton

Strolled through the first 80 minutes before coming under pressure in the final 10. Even then, on the rare occasion he wasn't on hand to clear the danger, his goalkeeper came to the fore... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Shifted across to left-back and didn't look quite as comfortable. Caught out of position a couple of times in the second-half and had to be bailed out by his team-mates... 6

4. Michael Harriman

Shifted across to left-back and didn't look quite as comfortable. Caught out of position a couple of times in the second-half and had to be bailed out by his team-mates... 6
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4