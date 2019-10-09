Cambridge United 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers boosted their hopes of qualifying from Southern Group H in the EFL Trophy with a 1-0 victory over Cambridge United on Tuesday.
Who strengthened their cause for more first-team action at the Abbey Stadium? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Andrew Fisher
Timely opportunity to push his case with Arnold back from injury and he didn't disappoint. Quiet first-half but excellent second with fine stops from Smith and Dallas. Distribution and handling was impressive too... 8