Calderwood 'has no doubt' that Cobblers will be promotion contenders as United sweat on fitness of injured trio

Cambridge United manager Colin Calderwood has talked up the Cobblers ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash by claiming he has 'no doubt' that they will be promotion challengers this season.

Calderwood's comments come on the back of two wins in four days for Town, who currently sit a season-high ninth in the League Two table and within three points of the play-offs.

Cambridge go into their trip to the PTS hot on Cobblers' heels, just one point and two places further back, but Calderwood expects tomorrow's hosts to be even higher come the end of the season.

"I think they're a real strong side and they'll be promotion contenders, I've got no doubt about that," said the former Northampton manager.

"They would have been one of the favourites at the start of the season, but the likes of Northampton, Swindon, Plymouth, Bradford haven't had the number of wins that they may have expected and that's helped everyone else stay within contact.

"But they have a goal threat and they've made some very strong additions and the majority of the players they've signed have a wealth of experience.

"It's a place that will become more and more difficult to win at if they push towards the right end of the table come the end of the season."

On the injury front, Gary Deegan, Jabo Ibehre, Liam O’Neil, Samir Carruthers and Greg Taylor remain sidelined but Jack Roles, George Marris and Dan Jones could be available to face the Cobblers.

"I don't think Jack Roles has strained anything but his back seized up a bit," said Calderwood. "He doesn't feel free in his movement but he's had a good day of recovery and we'll try to get him fresh for the weekend.

"With the ones are out, and if we don't have George Marris and Dan Jones back, it'll be more or less the same 18 we had on Saturday and on Tuesday.

"We'll get George outside and he'll get through the session but how he feels the next day will be telling for him."