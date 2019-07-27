'Buzzing' Wharton lured to Cobblers after speaking to Adams and Curle

New signing Scott Wharton revealed it was a chat with former Bury team-mate Nicky Adams that helped convince him make the move to the Cobblers.

After spending the first half of last season at eventual title-winners Lincoln City, Wharton linked up with Adams at Gigg Lane in January and the pair helped Bury claim automatic promotion out of League Two.

They have been reunited again after the 21-year-old centre-back, who rose through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers, signed a season-long loan deal with the Cobblers on Friday afternoon, his fifth different loan spell in just under three years.

"It's a big club, the fanbase is good and I've played against Northampton before and looking at all the new signings they've made, that really attracted me," said Wharton.

"I had a good chat with the manager. He was enthusiastic and really keen to get me down here and I also spoke to Nicky because I played with him at Bury last year and it all sounded really good so I wanted to come."

Keith Curle first identified Wharton as a potential signing earlier in the summer but his move to the Cobblers was delayed by contract talks with parent club Blackburn, eventually signing a new deal prior to confirmation of his loan switch.

He also went on Blackburn's pre-season tour to Austria earlier in the month but finally a move was completed on Friday.

Asked how it all came about, Wharton explained: "I've been at Blackburn doing pre-season and I had a chat with the manager there and we came to the decision that I would go back out on loan again this year.

"Northampton have been talking to my agent quite a bit this summer and they were keen on signing me so it looked a really good move for me and it just went from there.

"I wanted to get it done a bit sooner but I'm here now and I'm really happy and looking forward to the season ahead. I'm buzzing."