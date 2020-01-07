'Buzzing' Waters makes vow to new club Newport after joining from Cobblers

Forward Billy Waters has vowed to 'run his socks off' for his new side Newport County having joined the club on loan from the Cobblers.

Newport, currently 15th in Sky Bet League Two, have bolstered their attacking options by snapping up Waters until the end of the season.

Waters signed for Northampton during the summer of 2017 but has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter for the club.

This season in particular has been a tough one for the 25-year-old, who's managed just six starts in all competitions and none since October 22.

But his loan switch to Rodney Parade provides a fresh start and new opportunity, and he's already eager to make a positive impression.

"I am buzzing to have signed and I am very happy at how fast it has all been sorted and I am raring to get going now," said Waters.

"I'll run my socks off for the club and try and do as much as possible to make sure we get the three points and start climbing that table towards the play-offs."

After completing the signing, Newport boss Michael Flynn said: "It's great news having Billy in.

"I have watched him for a number of years and I know he is someone who can play a number of attacking roles.

"He will provide that extra bit of impetus going forwards and hopefully bring the team more goals. I am delighted to get Billy in."