Bury kicked out of the Football League after takeover deal collapses

Bury have become the first club since 1992 to be expelled from the English Football League after an 11th hour takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed on Tuesday.

The Shakers were unable to fulfil any of their six scheduled fixtures this season and had been given until 5pm on Tuesday to complete a deal, having been granted an extension to Friday's initial deadline.

But the potential takeover collapsed just hours before the deadline and that proved fatal as Bury became the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

Their expulsion means the EFL will have to re-balance the league structure. The current League One season will now comprise 23 teams, with the number of relegation places reduced from four to three.

Four teams will still be promoted from League Two this season, ensuring League One is re-balanced in 2020-21, but it is expected that only one team, instead of two, will now go down to the National League this season, with two still promoted from non-league.

That has not been confirmed though and a discussion will take place with EFL clubs on the consequential impact in League Two when clubs meet next month.

"Today is undoubtedly one of the darkest days in the league's recent history," said EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans.

"I understand this will be a deeply upsetting and devastating time for Bury's players, staff, supporters and the wider community. There is no doubt today's news will be felt across the entire football family."

Bury, formed in 1885 and one of the founding members of the Football League, were readying themselves for a return to the third tier of English football following promotion last season.

The Shakers and the Cobblers have met 65 times since the formation of the Football League, the most recent of which came earlier this year when Bury won 3-1 at Gigg Lane.

That essentially secured promotion to League One but their financial problems spiralled out of control over the summer, resulting in numerous players leaving, such as Nicky Adams to the Cobblers, and manager Ryan Lowe going to Plymouth, and despite a late takeover attempt, the worst was confirmed late on Tuesday evening.