Burton's O'Toole could return to face Cobblers in FA Cup

Former Cobblers midfielder John-Joe O'Toole could return to face his old club in the FA Cup this weekend after completing his six-game suspension.

The 31-year-old, who left Town for the League One Brewers in the summer, had been a regular in Clough's team until he was sent off in last month's 1-1 home draw against Southend United, his second red card of the season.

O'Toole was handed a four-game ban for the red card itself and then a further two-match suspension for verbally abusing referee Darren Drysdale.

He has not played since December 3 but is available again just in time to take on his former club at the Pirelli Stadium on Sunday.

Burton manager Nigel Clough said: “Six games is a lot, but it could have been much longer in time if it hadn’t been for the Christmas period. At least it was all done in a short space of time.

“But he’s back in the squad, which is what we need, players fit and available. Six games is a long time to be out, so we will see how he is in training and assess Jake Buxton and Richard Nartey. John-Joe can play other positions as well, so we don’t rule him out of that.”

The Brewers, who are 12th in League One could still be without Kieran Wallace (illness), Jevan Anderson and Nathan Broadhead (injury).

Clough added: “I don’t think Nathan Broadhead will quite make it and Jevan is still out with a thigh strain.

“Kieran is recovering but it’s just time and how he feels. We will assess him on Saturday.

“It was good that at Bolton Liam Boyce had a bit of a rest after being battered around over the three previous games, but he comes on and gets himself a goal. Stephen Quinn did half an hour as well and it was brilliant to get through the game without risking those two.”