Burton boss Clough will not take Cobblers lightly as he urges Brewers to go on FA Cup run

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is not taking the Cobblers lightly ahead of Sunday's third-round tie in the FA Cup after talking up the threat Keith Curle's men will pose his side.

Burton, 12th in League One, won three games over Christmas and are 19 places above Northampton on the football ladder ahead of Sunday's third-round clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

“They are probably the form team in League Two over the last 10 or 12 games," said Clough. "They have gone from bottom six to top six and will be confident about what they are doing at the moment.

"We will be taking nothing for granted, Keith Curle was a team-mate of mine at Manchester City and one thing he is is competitive and his team will be as well.

"Their supporters will be up for it and they will fancy their chances.”

Both clubs will view Sunday's tie as a realistic chance to reach round four of the competition and possibly draw one of the big boys.

“If you have anything about you as a player you want those big games and want more of them," added Clough.

"In the last few years we have had quite a few but I don’t think you can ever have enough. Getting Leicester here in the Carabao Cup when they are second in the Premier League was a great game of football and an experience for everyone.

“I hope the players are thinking in those terms and that’s what we will be emphasising to them. We know how tough it was at Oldham despite us playing well in the first-half when we should have been more than one goal ahead.

"Second-half they came out and had a right go at us. And the same with Salford who got a late equaliser at their place. These League Two sides are very competitive, organised and if we are not on our game they are more than capable of beating us.

“It’s even bigger for Northampton in some ways as for a League Two side to get to the fourth round is a hell of an achievement and you might get Manchester United or something like that."