Nicky Adams gets the congratulations after steering the Cobblers into an early lead at Burton on Sunday. Pictures: Pete Norton

Burton Albion 2 Northampton Town 4: James Heneghan's player ratings from thrilling FA Cup win

Cobblers pulled off one of the biggest shocks in this season's FA Cup third-round when they defeated League One Burton Albion on Sunday.

There are high marks across the board in our player ratings, but who was the pick? Find out here...

Not required on too many occasions but did everything asked of him between the sticks, his low stop from Templeton being the pick. Handling was very secure throughout and there's no blame attached to him for either goal... 8.5

1. David Cornell

Headed, tackled, cleared, blocked, scored. You name it, he did it. Led from the front with a proper captain's performance... 9

2. Charlie Goode

Hardly put a foot out of place despite coming under heavy pressure at times. Defended with composure, nous and intelligence. Brewers started well but very rarely cut open Town's formidable back three... 8

3. Jordan Turnbull

Bailed out his skipper with a fabulous tackle on Templeton, who would have been through on goal when the lead was a slender one goal. That was the highlight of another exceptional 90 minutes from the Blackburn loanee... 8.5

4. Scott Wharton

