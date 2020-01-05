Burton Albion 2 Northampton Town 4: James Heneghan's player ratings from shock FA Cup win
Cobblers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in this season's FA Cup third-round when they shocked League One Burton Albion on Sunday.
There are high marks across the board in our player ratings, but who was the pick? Find out here...
1. David Cornell
Not required on too many occasions but did everything asked of him between the sticks, his low stop from Templeton being the pick. Handling was very secure throughout and there's no blame attached to him for either goal... 8.5
Hardly put a foot out of place despite coming under heavy pressure at times. Defended with composure, nous and intelligence. Brewers started well but very rarely cut open Town's formidable back three... 8
Bailed out his skipper with a fabulous tackle on Templeton, who would have been through on goal when the lead was a slender one goal. That was the highlight of another exceptional 90 minutes from the Blackburn loanee... 8.5