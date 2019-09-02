Bunney leaves a message for the Cobblers after joining new club

Left-back Joe Bunney has quickly found himself a new club after his contract was mutually terminated by the Cobblers on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old was released by Northampton earlier on Monday, paving the way for him to join League One side Bolton Wanderers on a deal until the end of the season.

Keith Hill, now in charge of Bolton, previously signed Bunney for Rochdale in 2013 and the two have been reunited in the north west following Hill's appointment over the weekend.

Bunney has also previously played for Stockport County, Northwich Victoria and Blackpool, and after leaving the Cobblers, he tweeted: "Just want to thank everyone at NTFC for all they have done for me. Sometimes in football things work out and some don't.

"I tried to remain professional as I can be and gave my all every time I put on the shirt even through difficult circumstances at the club. I want to wish Keith (Curle) and all the staff and current players the best wishes for the season ahead.

"It's a top bunch of lads in that dressing room and more than enough ability to take the club to the top end of the table. Good luck Cobblers."