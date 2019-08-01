Bumper crowd expected at PTS as Walsall sell out away end for season opener

Walsall have sold out their full allocation of tickets for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two opener against the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The Saddlers were given 1,425 tickets for the match, and they released a statement on Wednesday night morning saying they had just 20 remaining available.

The statement read: "There are just 20 tickets remaining for the Saddlers' League Two season opener against Northampton Town at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday 3rd August, kick-off 3.00pm.

"We have been allocated 1,425 tickets and will not be receiving any more when the final 20 are sold. As a result, this match is now all-ticket and no tickets will be available at Northampton on the day."

The Saddlers' selling out their tickets should guarantee a cracking atmosphere at the PTS.

It is the first match between the clubs since, April, 2018, when Town's 1-0 defeat at the Bescot Stadium effectively sealed their relegation from league one.

Walsall's most recent visit to Sixfields was in December, 2017, when two Chris Long goals secured a 2-1 win for the Cobblers.

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available for the home areas of the ground.