Buchanan shows off his battle scars as Anderson ‘rightly’ sees red for ‘reckless’ challenge

Manager Keith Curle and defender Jordan Turnbull both felt it was the correct decision to send off Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson during Saturday’s heated affair at Sincil Bank, a view later backed up by a picture of David Buchanan’s banged-up leg posted on social media.

Anderson was given his marching orders by referee Michael Salisbury 42 minutes into Saturday’s League Two encounter after he lost control of the ball and lunged in on Buchanan, catching Town’s left-back high up on his leg.

Lincoln were leading at the time thanks to a fine first-time finish from Bruno Andrade 15 minutes earlier, but Anderson’s red helped swing the game in Northampton’s favour, something that was compounded by Aaron Pierre’s equaliser when he converted a cross from Jack Bridge in first-half stoppage-time.

The game finished 1-1 after a cagey second period, and while Buchanan was eventually able to continue after receiving lengthy treatment, a picture posted on his Twitter account later that evening revealed the damage Anderson had done.

“Yes, from what I saw it was a red card,” said Curle afterwards. “It was reckless and over the top of the ball.

“I think probably a lesser player than David Buchanan wouldn’t have been able to continue but he ran it off and carried on.”

Just looking at Buchs’ leg in the dressing room tells a story because it’s a bit banged-up. He did well to carry on but I think he’ll be sore tomorrow!

Turnbull, who was close to the incident and had a clear view of the severity of Anderson’s challenge, also felt it was the correct decision, saying: “I think it was a red card.

“Just looking at Buchs’ leg in the dressing room tells a story because it’s a bit banged-up. He did well to carry on but I think he’ll be sore tomorrow!”

The decision to send off Anderson was the first of two big calls that went in Town’s favour on Saturday, the second being a strong penalty shout for handball against John-Joe O’Toole right at the death.

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley, an animated figure throughout the game, was adamant his side should have had a spot-kick, his vigorous appeals seeing him encroach onto the pitch and then confront the referee at full-time.

“It was just about whether the referee thought he was close enough to the ball and he could get his arm out of the way in time,” said Turnbull. “The crowd certainly seemed to think it was, as did the manager on the sideline, but the referee didn’t give it and we were fortunate for that.

“You don’t really see the managers on the touchline as a player and you don’t focus on those things. You might hear it now and again but you’re more focused on the game.”

Aaron Pierre also gave his opinion on the incident, adding: “I’m not sure it was a penalty. The ball might have hit his hand but it wasn’t intentional - he was just trying to block the cross from a short distance. For me, personally, it can’t be a penalty.”