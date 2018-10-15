Buchanan savours ‘unbelievable feeling’ as Cobblers finally end their home frustrations

David Buchanan described the winning moment in Saturday’s last-ditch victory over Forest Green Rovers as ‘an unbelievable feeling’ and says the Cobblers must now make the most of their new-found momentum after back-to-back wins.

Northampton left it late to clinch just their second home victory since January - and first this term - as they became the first team to beat Forest Green this season thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Andy Williams.

It had looked a tall order for Town when Rovers dominated the first-half and led through Reuben Reid’s goal at the break, but for the second time in a week they came from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Aaron Pierre levelled shortly after the hour-mark and the stage was then left for Williams, who put the finishing touch to Kevin van Veen’s fine approach work to grab a thrilling, last-gasp victory.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling, especially to come from behind,” beamed Buchanan, who again played at left wing-back. “There’s just no better feeling than scoring in the last minute to win a game.

“With Andy Williams scoring his first goal for the club I think you saw all the emotions come out - it was a massive relief for everybody and it’s just that bit of frustration from not winning at home and where we are in the league.

To take someone’s uneaten record is good but to come from behind is even better and the reaction from the crowd, to finally win at home, was fantastic.

“When we got back into the game, we put the pressure on with set-pieces and that and we looked like the only team who were going to win it.

“They had a little bit of pressure just before the goal but all credit to Kev, he did superbly for Willo’s goal and endeavour is what it’s all about.

“We’re trying to be all-inclusive in what we’re trying to do and the subs made a big impact.”

The blustery conditions played a big role during Saturday’s game as Rovers thrived with the wind in their favour in the first-half before Town came storming back in the second.

“The wind played a big part,” admitted Buchanan. “It was against us in the first-half and they penned us in but they went to a back four after we scored and it allowed me to read the flick-ons from the forward lads and gain more territory.

"We needed a win. They're a good side and they knock it about well but everything went right for us.