Buchanan and Foley in line to leave Cobblers after poignant social media posts

David Buchanan looks set to leave the Cobblers after posting an emotional message on Twitter.

Northampton manager Keith Curle is meeting all of his players today, Monday, to discuss their futures and it appears Buchanan, who joined the club four years ago, will not be handed a new contract.

The 33-year-old has played nearly 200 games for the Cobblers and was an ever-present in the title-winning season under Chris Wilder, but he’s found himself out of the side in recent weeks, not starting three of their last four matches.

Buchanan tweeted: “I will get a more detailed message out to everyone. But quickly thanks for my birthday wishes. Thanks for the memories thanks for making one of your own. I have made some life long friends! I represented our club with everything I had. Love you all cobblers #endofanera”

Midfielder Sam Foley also appears to have confirmed his departure from the Cobblers after he tweeted: “Gutted that my time at #ntfc has come to an end. It’s been a stop start couple of seasons but i gave it absolutely everything on and off the pitch. Good luck for next season.”

A full retained list for the Cobblers is expected to be announced later today.