Bruce steps down as Owls boss ahead of Cobblers visit

Sheffield Wednesday will go into tomorrow’s friendly clash with the Cobblers without a manager following the resignation of Steve Bruce.

The 58-year-old was only appointed Owls boss in January, replacing the sacked Jos Luhukay, but despite a strong end to the campaign, he’s stepped down ahead of his expected move to Newcastle United.

Speculation has been rife that Bruce is in talks to take over Newcastle after the departure of Rafael Benítez, who left St James Park for Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang last month.

Bruce has given his notice in writing together with first-team coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, according to the PA, leaving them without a manager ahead of Tuesday’s match at the PTS.

The former Birmingham and Sunderland manager told BBC Radio Sheffield on Sunday: “Speculation is speculation. It’s in the hands of the clubs. For me, there’s nothing to talk about until the two clubs reach some sort of compromise.”