Brixworth boy Jack Marriott facing race against time to take on Cobblers in FA Cup

Former Moulton School pupil Jack Marriott is facing a race against time to be fit to play for Derby County against the Cobblers in the FA Cup clash at the PTS Academy Stadium on Friday night.

Marriott, who grew up in Brixworth and used to watch the Cobblers as a youngster, has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the Rams' Sky Bet Championship win over Barnsley back on January 2.

The former Peterborough United and Luton Town striker will be desperate to get back into the frame for the clash against what he considers to be his home town club, and Derby boss Phillip Cocu revealed there is a chance the 25-year-old could be involved.

Cocu was asked if Marriott could be available to face Town, and the Dutchman said: "I expect Jack will return to training on Monday, I don't know if he can do everything with the team.

"It depends what he can do with the team, he will need a few days training."

Marriott has endured a frustrating season so far, scoring just twice in nine starts and 13 substitute appearances - with the second of those coming in that win over Barnsley earlier this month.

The front man scored 13 goals as Derby reached the play-off final last season, scoring in their 2-1 Wembley defeat to Aston Villa, but suffered an injury in pre-season and has had further niggling injuries during the first half of the campaign.

Marriott, who was born in Yorkshire but moved to Northampton when he was just three-years-old, has played at the PTS before, scoring for Posh in their 4-1 win at the ground in August, 2017, and he was also in the Luton Town team beaten 2-0 on the day the Cobblers lifted the league two title trophy in April, 2016.

The Cobblers play an important Sky Bet League Two match at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, but Derby are without a midweek fixture.

They were 1-0 winners over Hull City in the Championship on Saturday, a result that saw them up to 15th in the table, and to within eight points of the play-off places.