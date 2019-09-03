Bring it on! Striker Williams relishes competition for his starting spot

Cobblers striker Andy Williams accepts he must maintain his excellent start to the season if he is to keep his place in Keith Curle's team.

The 33-year-old was on the bench for Town's opening fixtures against Walsall, Port Vale and Macclesfield but he's started each of the last three games, scoring three goals.

He netted the only goal of the game in Cobblers' first win of the campaign against Swindon Town before bagging a brace during Saturday's victory over Plymouth Argyle.

But with summer signings Vadaine Oliver and Harry Smith breathing down his neck, Williams knows he can't take his foot off the pedal otherwise he'll find himself out of the side, particularly given that Curle has often operated with only one out-and-out striker this season.

"Obviously I want to play every week but we have good competition here," he said. "Vadaine and Harry are top lads and we got on really well as a group.

"They're always pushing and knocking on the door. Smudge played well on Tuesday and Vadaine has done great off the bench so we've got competition for places and that keeps you on your toes.

"You know if you have a bad game you'll be out the team for a bit and it'll be frustrating so you've got be on it every week and that's important.

"Personally, it's nice to be in the team and to be scoring at the moment because that's what I want."

Williams missed out on the chance of a hat-trick on Saturday when brought off by Curle and replaced by Oliver with nine minutes to go.

"I think it was fair," added the former Swindon man. "I had run my socks off and I gave the ball away a couple of times just before so that's usually the time when the gaffer thinks we need to freshen it up.

"It's a tough role to play up front on your own so I wasn't too disappointed. I'd loved to have scored a hat-trick and I'd always like to get more but it's a long season and hopefully there'll be another game where I go on and get all three."